Sunday July 31, 2022
National

Fawad Ch wonders what’s PTI’s link if Nahyan funding to Naqvi violated UK laws

By Our Correspondent
July 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday there was nothing new in the Financial Times (FT) report. He said if [Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak] al-Nahyan’s funding to Arif Naqvi’s Wootton Cricket Ltd violated any UK laws, what was PTI’s link with it?

Fawad said, “We believe that $1.3 million were transferred from Wootton to the PTI and we have declared all these accounts.”

