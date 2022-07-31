Fawad Ch wonders what’s PTI’s link if Nahyan funding to Naqvi violated UK laws

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday there was nothing new in the Financial Times (FT) report. He said if [Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak] al-Nahyan’s funding to Arif Naqvi’s Wootton Cricket Ltd violated any UK laws, what was PTI’s link with it?
Fawad said, “We believe that $1.3 million were transferred from Wootton to the PTI and we have declared all these accounts.”
MANSEHRA: Special Assistant Chief Minister on Revenue Taj Mohammad Tarand has said that the government will introduce...
LAHORE: Former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari says the letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the...
LAHORE: Federal Aviation Minister Saad Rafique has said the departments working under the Ministry of Civil Aviation...
ISLAMABAD: One of key witnesses in the LNG case Saturday revealed in the Accountability Court that he had not...
LAHORE: India on Saturday released more water in River Chenab and the water level of the river at Akhnoor surged to...
RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army Havaldar fell as a martyr, here on Friday.According to...
Comments