NH&MP recover drugs

Islamabad : The National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) have recovered another heavy consignment from a vehicle on Saturday.
The while patrolling near Swabi, the Motorway Police saw a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road at Motorway near Sawabi, the spokesman of NH&MP said.
The patrolling party of the NH&MP when searched the vehicle found 35 packets of opium and seven packets of hashish concealed in the secret parts of the vehicle. The drugs and the vehicle were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force Peshawar for further legal action.
