Price hike pressure continues to mount

Follies abound in twin cities and none can tell where the next round of absurdity will hit the ground. A section of traders is cashing in on the ongoing economic scenario to hike prices of essentials that were already becoming costlier, market insiders say.

“They are now capitalizing on the present economic situation illogically to make extra money. The prices of essentials have been going up at the city’s major trade hubs. This has set off a ripple effect on retail markets in the city and elsewhere in the country,” says Baqir Rizvi. “During this time of year, the centre stage has been stolen by the grandiose escalation of prices of daily essentials like milk, bread, ghee, oil, soap, eggs, fruits, etc.,” says Saniya Naqi.

“The unfolding stories of skyrocketing prices of items of daily use tempt me to become to feed on grains only. Fruit and vegetable prices have gone up 17 percent over the last 10 days in a bizarre twist of turns,” says Zaheer Syed.

“I hereby request the city residents to put up their voices against this onslaught of corporate greed,” says Ashal Najaf. “I also request everyone to seriously boycott buying some of these items one can live without for a week, which may sound impossible but no harm in trying,” adds Ashal Najaf.

“This price hike has to stop. The government must step in and do the right thing by penalizing these greedy business organizations. This time I am planning to join the Consumer Association,” says Shanawar Abbas.

“I intend to work seriously to raise awareness among people and try to unite them to work as a pressure group so that accidental price swings do not surprise. Let us all join the consumer movement and work together to keep the business community in line,” adds Shanawar. “The district administration is yet to start any drives to monitor the market. Without regular market monitoring throughout the year, it is not possible to control product prices in any way,” says Tareef Hussain.

“Visiting the Raja Bazaar trade hub yesterday, it was found that prices of different varieties of wheat had risen considerably in the last two weeks. Any type of artificial crisis or price hike by unscrupulous traders needs to be checked,” says Wajahat Syed.

“I do not have the latest information about traders charging higher prices. If it is the case, we will conduct drives. Last week I had a meeting with businessmen, who promised not to increase the prices of essentials,” says Irfan Jafri, an area councillor. Rafaqat Ali says, “The struggle of the poor and low-income group is now being worsened by the persistent rise in the prices of essentials. These people are still grappling with their limited budgets under the pressure of price hikes.”