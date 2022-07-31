Daily commute becomes expensive affair for common people

Rawalpindi : The unprecedented increase in petroleum prices has now made the daily commute an expensive affair for the salaried and working-class people who have already been facing record price hikes for the last many years.

As per information, the owners of public transport vehicles have bumped their fares by at least Rs20 to Rs30, depending on the distance. Owing to this, an average person’s monthly transport bill has gone up from Rs2,000 to Rs3,500, a price too steep for many of them.

Rickshaws and private cabs ask for high fares that a majority of people cannot simply afford. The rickshaws and taxi drivers are running their vehicles without fare meters and now there is no law to regulate their fares.

The private cab services initially provided a decent facility at comparatively affordable prices both to male and female commuters. But their fares have also increased considerably and most of the commuters are now turning back to public transport vehicles. Javaid Iqbal, a commuter, said “The private cab services have been a decent facility at an affordable price. But today I have paid Rs650 for a ride from Fauji Foundation Hospital to F-Block (Satellite Town) for a distance of hardly 18 kilometres.”

He said “Now I think that Metro Bus service is really an extraordinary facility to the people belonging to the lower middle class. The private taxis are cabs are not providing an affordable ride to common people due to rise in the petroleum prices.”

Akhlaq Ahmad, an owner of a public transport vehicle, said “Petrol prices have shot to the sky in the last couple of months, so increasing fare is the only way we can make some money at the end of the day.” He said, “The government should fix the fares periodically keeping in view the petroleum prices otherwise we will be forced to park our vehicles.”