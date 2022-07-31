13 suspects held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Karachi company, Khanna, and Kohsar police stations, the police spokesman said.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the Karachi Company local areas by local police, CTD, and quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search operation 339 houses, 148 suspects, 20 vehicles, and 44 motorcycles were checked. 13 suspects and 13 motorbikes were shifted to the police station for verification, moreover two 9mm pistols, one 2.2 gun one dagger, a laptop, and one tablet were recovered and IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital.