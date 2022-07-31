Elaborate security arrangements during Muharram ordered

Islamabad : A meeting was held to review the security arrangements made by police to shield mourners of Muharram processions in the capital, police said Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by SP City. A security meeting was held to review security arrangements for “Muharram ul Haram at the SP City office and establish an atmosphere of communal harmony during Muharram and make the fool-proof security of the Majlis and processions. Ulema of all, Wapad, Special Branch, Traffic, Administration, on this occasion, SP City issued instructions to further improve the security arrangements and said that no lapse in security matters was tolerated.

He said that the cooperation of organisers should be ensured by police and law enforcement officials. He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras, and drone cameras. He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and that timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed effective patrolling and the use of commando vehicles for the purpose. He further directed the smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the processions. He said that it should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imambargahs.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police. He said that the Bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while the entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking. No laxity in security duties would be tolerated, the SP maintained.