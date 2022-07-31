CTP tries to maintain traffic flow during monsoon

Rawalpindi : The City Traffic Police (CTP) officers and officials of Rawalpindi are trying to ensure the flow of traffic in the city during the monsoon rains and provide timely assistance to road users.

Following the directions from the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the officers and jawans of the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi are trying to ensure flow of traffic in the city and provide timely assistance to the road users during the monsoon. Lifters along with beat in-charges are continuously patrolling and providing all possible assistance to the vehicles and motorcyclists damaged during rain while traffic officials stand in water on low-lying highways and water-logged areas to control the flow of traffic.

CTO Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said on this occasion that traffic police personnel are busy serving the citizens in all kinds of weather conditions. Due to high standing water, the flow of traffic is temporarily affected. Additional traffic police officers have been deployed at such points to keep the traffic flowing.