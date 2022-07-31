823 cadets pass 38th basic rescue course

LAHORE : The passing out ceremony of 823 rescuers of basic 38th course from all Punjab was held at Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday.

As many as 823 rescuers including 632 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) 110 Fire Dert Rescuers (FDR), 53 Maintenance Technicians (MTs) and 28 Computer Telephone Wireless Operators (CTWOs) were trained for the establishment of emergency service in tehsils of Punjab. The cadets of courses including 20 female cadets took part in the passing-out parade on the completion of their training.

The representative of Chief Minister Punjab Musarrat Jamshed Cheema graced the ceremony as special guest. Director General Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief host while senior officers from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were also present at the ceremony. Besides, a large number of rescuers, their parents, families, and friends also witnessed the graduation ceremony.

DG PESD conveyed the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi’s message and congratulated the rescue cadets and their families on successful completion of professional training. “In his message Chief Minister Punjab said that the scope of Rescue 1122 would be expanded in all tehsils of Punjab by end of year 2022.

Chief Minister further vowed that Motorbike Rescue Service is also being expanded in remaining 27 districts of Punjab after establishing its first phase in all nine divisions”.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema extended her greetings to rescue cadets on completion of their rescue training. She paid rich tribute to DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer and his entire team for rendering meritorious services and continuing their mission to serve the suffering communities even in the most arduous situation. She stressed that Basic Life Support training should be mandatory for all colleges and universities.

Later on, the passed-out cadets displayed their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces & rescue from height.

In the end, the chief guest presented awards to distinguished cadets of the 38th course. She distributed rescue shields & certificates to the best performers in medical, fire, rescue, physical, and overall best cadet of the course.

She also gave awards to both EMTs Sanwar Ali and Firdous Ali best in medical. The best awards were also given to all three FDRs to Asad Saeed best in fire, Adil Hussain in rescue and Rizwan Ali in physical while an overall best cadet of the 38th basic rescue course was given to Amjad Irfan (FDR).