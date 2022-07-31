FIR lodged against food outlet

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged a FIR against Dozah Foods (snacks unit) for continuing the production and not completing the de-sealing procedure.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on a snacks unit in Ravi Town, Lahore. He said that PFA took action against the unit for not getting the approval to functional the production from competent authority. He said that PFA had imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) over failure to produce the oil changing record, not covering the products and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, the team also witnessed an abundance of insects and flies during the raid. He said that the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers and especially children.

The provincial food regulatory body will close all those food businesses involved in the preparation of adulterated food, he said. DG PFA has requested the parents to take special care of their children’s food. He further said that the food authority had been carrying out continuous operations daily to ensure the provision of quality food across the province.