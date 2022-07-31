Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Provincial metropolis received scattered rain here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials continued to warn that heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Sahiwal, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu, and travelers and tourists have been advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

They said monsoon currents were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting western parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Mardan, Mohmand Dam, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Dir, Bacha Khan Airport, Malam Jabba, Peshawar, Balakot, Cherat, Bannu, Mangla, Attock, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Kot Addu, Toba Tek Singh, Chakwal, Layyah, Gujrat, Joharabad, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Kalat, Kohlu, Chaman and Ziarat.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokundi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 32.1°C and minimum was 26.4°C.