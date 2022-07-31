Two muggers get 24-year jail term for wounding cop

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday handed down a collective jail term of 24 years to two muggers in cases related to attacking a policeman, possession of illegal arms and causing terrorism.

ATC-XX judge found Muhammad Muzamil and Muhammad Umer guilty of attacking and wounding a police constable, Shafiullah, during an encounter within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazar police station in June 2021.

The judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and hearing final arguments from both sides.

He said the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against both the detained accused. The court directed each convict to pay a Rs605,000 fine or undergo an additional imprisonment of six months over failure to pay the fine.

Both convicts were told to pay Rs50,000 each as compensation to police constable Shafiullah.

According to state prosecutor Iqbal Meo, a police party during routine patrolling had received intelligence information about the presence of two accused near the Nishar-e-Haider Chowk on the night of June 18 last year.

The police party rushed to the spot, and on seeing them, the armed men opened fire in a bid to escape. PC Shafiullah was injured as a result of the firing. Later, the cops managed to arrest the suspects.

The prosecutor argued that there was sufficient material, circumstantial and forensic evidence to connect the accused persons with the commission of the offences.

On the other hand, defence counsel Yousaf Khan and Hyder Farooq Jatoi contended that their clients were innocent, and had allegedly been implicated in the present case by the police. He pleaded with the court to acquit them.

Separate cases had been lodged against the accused under sections 353, 324, 427 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Section 23(I)-A of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013, and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.