Sharjeel felicitates new office-bearers of APP Union

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday greeted the newly elected office bearers of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Union’s CBA.
He felicitated President CBA Union Salahuddin Abbasi, General Secretary Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Vice President Shahid Sheikh, Joint Secretary Sahib Khan, Treasurer Faheem Ahmed, and Information Secretary Nisar Sheikh. The information minister also expressed good wishes for the new managing body of the CBA which included Abdullah Sarohi, Imran Patoli, Faheem Rajpar, Tehmina Soomro, Shiraz Siddiqui, Muhammad Nasir, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, and Mashooq Chandio. He hoped that the office bearers of the APP union would steer the organisation on modern lines by using their experience and capabilities.
