Two teenage friends drown at Hawkesbay

Two teenage friends drowned in the Hawkesbay beach on Saturday.

A friend of the two teenagers informed rescuers and police about the incident. He told police that he along with two of his friends had arrived at the Hawkesbay beach to make a picnic when the two teenagers, Mohsin and Momin, drowned while bathing.

Police said the victims were residents of North Karachi and they were around 16 years old. The bodies are yet to be recovered.

Electrocution

Separately, a man was electrocuted to death in the Shoe Market area within the limits of the Garden police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the deceased person was yet to be identified.

Two killed

Two people were shot dead and three others, including a woman, wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Saturday.

A man was shot dead in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad by unidentified suspects within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. The suspects managed to escape after the murder.

Police and rescuers transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased man was identified as Raj Ali, 50, son of Maaz.

SHO Shakir Hussain said the deceased person had recently returned to Pakistan from abroad and he and his brother had gone to the Okhai Memon graveyard when the incident occurred. The SHO said the victim’s brother was inside the cemetery while he was standing outside when the suspects arrived and escaped after shooting him.

The brother told the police that he did not see the suspects and only heard gunshots. He added that the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity and the family would register a case after the burial.

Separately, 22-year-old Rehmat Ali, son of Jahangir was shot dead in a firing incident in Junejo Colony within the Sohrab Goth police’s jurisdiction. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The youth was shot thrice and died on the spot, police said, adding that the deceased had a fight with two suspects who shot and killed him.

According to initial investigations, the suspects who shot Rehmat were Mustafa Qari, alias 9mm, alias Shooter, and Samander.

Police said a case had been registered and investigations were under way.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man, Aftab, son of Mukhtar, was shot and wounded in Tauheed Commercial Area.

Police said the incident occurred when a gun was accidentally discharged. Further investigations were under way.

Separately, a woman, Kanwal, wife of Farhan, was shot and injured in a firing incident in the Orangi Town area.

She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said a stray bullet had hit and injured her.

Meanwhile, a young man, identified as Bilal, 25, was stabbed and wounded during a clash in the New Karachi area. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.