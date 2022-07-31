Schools, colleges to reopen on August 1

Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Saturday issued a notification about the reopening of schools and colleges on August 1.
Both government and private schools and colleges would reopen as the summer vacations were to officially conclude on July 31 as per the announcement made before the start of the vacations.
In a social media post, the education minister denied reports making rounds on social media that summer vacations in Sindh were being extended beyond August 1. The Sindh government had not extended the summer vacations, he said.
