Peaty cruises after returning from injury

Ag AFP
BIRMINGHAM: Adam Peaty was quickest in qualifying for the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday in his first race since recovering from a foot injury.
World record-holder Peaty, who has dominated his event in recent years, was forced to miss last month’s world championships in Budapest due to the injury.
But he looked sharp at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Saturday, qualifying for the semis in a time of 59.92sec, with Australian pair Sam Williamson.
HARARE: Batsmen Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere starred as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in Harare on...
BIRMINGHAM: Ariarne Titmus held off a fierce challenge to win 200m freestyle gold at the Commonwealth Games on Friday...
ISLAMABAD: The first Pakistan Tennis Federation Coaching Advanced Players Course concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis...
NEW YORK: Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson confirmed his move to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Friday as marquee...
Ag AFPEDINBURGH: New Zealand posted their highest Twenty20 international total of 254 as they hammered Scotland by 102...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Fuzail ur Rehman and Waseem scored well in the first qualification round of Trap event at 10th...
Comments