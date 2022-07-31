Peaty cruises after returning from injury

Ag AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Adam Peaty was quickest in qualifying for the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday in his first race since recovering from a foot injury.

World record-holder Peaty, who has dominated his event in recent years, was forced to miss last month’s world championships in Budapest due to the injury.

But he looked sharp at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Saturday, qualifying for the semis in a time of 59.92sec, with Australian pair Sam Williamson.