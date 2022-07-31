PTF advance players course concludes

ISLAMABAD: The first Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Coaching Advanced Players Course concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

A total of 24 candidates participated in the course, having met the ITF eligibility criteria of having successfully completed the ITF Coaching Beginners and Intermediate Players Course, being in the Pakistan Men’s/Women’s team, or having ITF/ATP/WTA points.

PTF National Development Director Asim Shafik, ITF Coaching High-Performance Players(Level 3) Certified coach, was the lead tutor of the course and was assisted by ITF Level 2 certified coaches Noman Ul Haq, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi and Sara Mansoor.

The course attracted current and former Davis Cup players, young coaches, and seven Pakistani coaches working abroad.

This was the first ever CAP Course being organized in Pakistan, and would eventually lead to PTF’s Coach Education being recognized by the ITF at the Silver level. Currently, Pakistan is at the Bronze level.

Salim Saifullah khan conveyed a special message on the successful conclusion of this very important Coaching Course. He congratulated the participants and hoped that such a professional coaching course would enhance their capacities and capabilities to impart training to the young players.