Fuzail, Waseem start well at Asian Shotgun

By Our Correspondent
July 31, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Fuzail ur Rehman and Waseem scored well in the first qualification round of Trap event at 10th Asian Shotgun Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Fuzail scored 56 points (16, 23, 17) and Waseem scored 51 (18, 18, 15) in the first stage of this event.

