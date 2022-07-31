Nasir off to flying start

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s top player Nasir Iqbal on Friday was off to a fine start in the Commonwealth Games squash event when he defeated Julian Morrison of Jamaica 3-0 in the men’s singles round of 64 here at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on Friday. The match score remained 11-5, 11-4 and 11-3.
Nasir was scheduled to face his teammate Tayyab Aslam in the round of 32 clash on Saturday night.
HARARE: Batsmen Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere starred as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in Harare on...
BIRMINGHAM: Ariarne Titmus held off a fierce challenge to win 200m freestyle gold at the Commonwealth Games on Friday...
Ag AFPBIRMINGHAM: Adam Peaty was quickest in qualifying for the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth...
ISLAMABAD: The first Pakistan Tennis Federation Coaching Advanced Players Course concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis...
NEW YORK: Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson confirmed his move to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Friday as marquee...
Ag AFPEDINBURGH: New Zealand posted their highest Twenty20 international total of 254 as they hammered Scotland by 102...
