Nasir off to flying start

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s top player Nasir Iqbal on Friday was off to a fine start in the Commonwealth Games squash event when he defeated Julian Morrison of Jamaica 3-0 in the men’s singles round of 64 here at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on Friday. The match score remained 11-5, 11-4 and 11-3.

Nasir was scheduled to face his teammate Tayyab Aslam in the round of 32 clash on Saturday night.