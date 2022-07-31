 
Sunday July 31, 2022
Ronaldo to play United friendly

By AFP
July 31, 2022

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated he will feature in Manchester United’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday amid ongoing speculation over his future with the English giants.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who missed the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, reportedly wants to leave the club he rejoined last year.

