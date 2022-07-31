Ronaldo to play United friendly

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated he will feature in Manchester United’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday amid ongoing speculation over his future with the English giants.
The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who missed the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, reportedly wants to leave the club he rejoined last year.
HARARE: Batsmen Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere starred as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in Harare on...
BIRMINGHAM: Ariarne Titmus held off a fierce challenge to win 200m freestyle gold at the Commonwealth Games on Friday...
Ag AFPBIRMINGHAM: Adam Peaty was quickest in qualifying for the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth...
ISLAMABAD: The first Pakistan Tennis Federation Coaching Advanced Players Course concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis...
NEW YORK: Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson confirmed his move to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Friday as marquee...
Ag AFPEDINBURGH: New Zealand posted their highest Twenty20 international total of 254 as they hammered Scotland by 102...
