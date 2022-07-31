A brewing crisis

Political instability continues to haunt the country at a time when we need economic reforms and a stable government. What has happened in the last few weeks is enough to ring alarm bells in the power corridors. As the rupee continues its record-breaking nosedive against the dollar and our reserves continue to deplete at a striking pace, the infighting between the political class continues, even dragging in the judiciary and leading to further polarization. There have been suggestions that in order to resolve the political, administrative and economic instability, a dialogue between political parties and institutions needs to be held to ensure the trichotomy of power envisaged in the constitution.

Suggestions of a new social contract between all civilian political stakeholders have been doing the rounds for some time now, especially during the last few months. But it depends on the PTI’s willingness and seriousness. Imran Khan’s political rhetoric has risen ever since his party’s win in the Punjab by-elections and the Supreme Court verdict in favour of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab. Taking a U-turn on a willingness to talk to other political stakeholders on important issues, Khan has now ruled out talking to those in the coalition government. Some observers say that, despite this, Khan will have to come back on the negotiating table if early elections are to take place. They also say that for such an eventuality, the PTI will have to be back in the National Assembly; that too now has the added complication of the speaker of the National Assembly recently accepting 11 resignations of PTI MNAs. This move is being seen as a message to the PTI by the government that two can play the game the PTI has been playing very effectively till now. But the PTI seems pretty confident that such a move will not work in the government’s favour – either the government accepts all resignations, in which case it will have to go into new elections instead of holding by-elections on over a hundred seats, or the PTI will challenge this decision rather than allowing the government to accept resignations in phases and holding by-elections there.

The PDM is also in a flux over what to do next vis-a-vis the elections. While the coalition government is unanimous over judicial overreach, media reports suggest that there are some differences on the political front. Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are in favour of early elections. The others are willing to discuss this option but have not yet reached a consensus. Given how prices are being increased every day due to the IMF’s pre-conditions by the government, going into early elections can result in a huge blow to the PML-N. But given Imran’s rhetoric, can it wait any longer? Even his allies are now taking the same course as the PTI. Just days after the Supreme Court verdict, the PML-Q central working committee decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party president, a party that he has been heading for almost two decades now. It seems that political differences are finally catching up with the Chaudhrys of Gujrat. For now, it seems politics trumps everything: from the economy to security to political history. Meanwhile, even as Imran strengthens his position, he faces a possible move from the ECP on the foreign funding case that just got a lot more interesting after the Financial Times report regarding Abraaj and Arif Naqvi’s role in raising funds for the PTI. This would obviously be an embarrassing moment for Imran as an opposition leader who has been insisting he was ousted at the behest of a ‘foreign conspiracy’.