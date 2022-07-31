Costly heirlooms

This refers to the article, ‘Selling the family silver?’ (July 29, 2022) by Ammar Habib Khan. The hurried passage of the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Ordinance 2022 raises eyebrows.The writer is not wrong to claim that SOEs are, at least in some cases, more of a liability than an asset. However, before deciding to sell them, it is essential to consider whether the assets are of a sensitive nature or if they are located in a sensitive region. If they are, then there is a risk of their control passing to entities, which could use the situation in a way prejudicial to the security of Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi