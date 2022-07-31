 
Sunday July 31, 2022
Newspost

Costly heirlooms

July 31, 2022

This refers to the article, ‘Selling the family silver?’ (July 29, 2022) by Ammar Habib Khan. The hurried passage of the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Ordinance 2022 raises eyebrows.The writer is not wrong to claim that SOEs are, at least in some cases, more of a liability than an asset. However, before deciding to sell them, it is essential to consider whether the assets are of a sensitive nature or if they are located in a sensitive region. If they are, then there is a risk of their control passing to entities, which could use the situation in a way prejudicial to the security of Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi

