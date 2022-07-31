Costly heirlooms

This refers to the article, ‘Selling the family silver?’ (July 29, 2022) by Ammar Habib Khan. The hurried passage of the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Ordinance 2022 raises eyebrows.The writer is not wrong to claim that SOEs are, at least in some cases, more of a liability than an asset. However, before deciding to sell them, it is essential to consider whether the assets are of a sensitive nature or if they are located in a sensitive region. If they are, then there is a risk of their control passing to entities, which could use the situation in a way prejudicial to the security of Pakistan.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
In a democratic country, no one has the right to go against the verdict of the apex court or any of its subsidiary...
Ever since the SC gave its verdict regarding the appointment of the CM of Punjab, there has been a notable change in...
Dadu district is famous for its political and social activism. However, like the rest of Pakistan, this social and...
Amidst the constant political instability in Pakistan, one can easily conclude that our country lacks proper...
The depth of Pakistan’s financial crisis is worsening day by day. Poverty amongst the people has increased because...
It seems as if in our busy lives, traveling is the hobby many of us need. It not only helps us get a break from our...
Comments