Varying viewpoints

Ever since the SC gave its verdict regarding the appointment of the CM of Punjab, there has been a notable change in the behaviour of political leaders. The decision about holding new elections falls to the PDM, with the PML-N under the most pressure out of all the alliance members. It is possible that in the future, there might be an increase in political instability. The situation may deteriorate in Punjab as the PML-Q party head, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, and the new CM, Pervaiz Elahi, have contradicting political views. Furthermore, given the statement of the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, regarding the imposition of governors’ rule, it appears that the opposition will not allow the ball to remain in the CM's court for long and they will provide a tough time during his tenure.

Although the SC has kept its silence since it announced the verdict, there might be possible judiciary reforms via the National Assembly, as called for by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. This may lead to further political instability, as the former prime minister and the chief justice will show their opposition in different ways.

Mubashir Rahman

Charsadda