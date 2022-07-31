Into the crisis

The depth of Pakistan’s financial crisis is worsening day by day. Poverty amongst the people has increased because their income is low but their expenses are high, throwing them into poverty. In addition, governments continue to change and each one brings new policies. People find the constant change difficult to adapt to. The economic growth of our country is low due to businesses cutting back on production while the government continues to spend most of its money on non-development related projects.

The government should subsidize the crucial industries and cut down on unnecessary expenses. It may not be an easy job but it can help lower the intensity of our crisis.

Mahrukh Nawaz

Lahore