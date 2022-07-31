Fasten your seatbelts

It seems as if in our busy lives, traveling is the hobby many of us need. It not only helps us get a break from our tiresome lives, but also gives us the chance to gain new experiences. People travel for various purposes, but they all have a common positive outcome, giving the travelers a broader perspective as they learn about various cultures.
Furthermore, travelling to scenic landscapes is a great opportunity to explore the beauty of nature whereas travelling to historical sites allows us to enrich our knowledge. Undoubtedly, those who travel are not only independent, but also knowledgeable. Traveling benefits our physical and mental health. It gives us self-confidence as well as the power to accept diversity. Every one of us should take out some time to travel because we never know how much we need to, unless we give it a try.
Qudsia Saleem
Lahore
