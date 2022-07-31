Polluting Pakistan

Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The policy-level discourse largely remains limited to investing in renewable energies, disregarding some fundamental institutional flaws that deserve significant blame for exacerbating the climate crisis. After the 18th Amendment, the responsibility for environmental protection was given to the provinces. The provincial authorities are required to handle waste disposal and regulate industrial activities that release harmful pollutants into the environment.

A cursory glance at Pakistan’s open dumps, gunk-infested rivers and abysmal air quality index is enough to tell us that the provinces have utterly failed to uphold their duties. This failure has dealt a fatal blow to our natural environment, which may take generations to recover from. The government should step up its efforts to save the country from environmental disaster.

Asad Aziz

Khushab