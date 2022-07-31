Energy project in Dir near completion

PESHAWAR: A 40.8 megawatt hydropower project in Lower Dir has reach to its final phase and set to start generating cheap electricity by end of this year, a statement said on Saturday.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Energy and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that while visiting the site of Koto Hydropower project. Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) CEO Engineer Naeem Khan was also accompanied during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, project director, Koto Hydropower, Engineer Sultane Room and deputy director Engineer Muqeemuddin briefed the secretary regarding progress made over the project so far.

They told that on improvement in security situation, Chinese engineers returned to work and construction work was in full swing over the project. The secretary directed to accelerate the pace of work to complete the project on time to pass on its benefits to the people.

He was of the view that the project would usher a new era of socio-economic uplift in the area.

PEDO has planned to complete three projects this year, which will collectively generate 63 megawatt cheap electricity and earn a receipt of billions of rupees annually for the province.