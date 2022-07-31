BAFL half-year profit up 24pc

KARACHI: Bank Al-Falah Limited (BAFL) has reported a 24 percent increase in its half-year net profit on a rise in its interest earned income.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs8.755 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs7.018 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced an interim dividend of Rs2.50 a share for the half year.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs4.93 a share, compared with Rs3.94 a share last year.

The bank said its interest-earned income for the half-year rose to Rs82.654 billion, compared with Rs46.015 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses remained higher at Rs50.533 billion from Rs23.935 billion a year ago.

For the quarter ended June 30, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs3.725 billion, up from Rs3.595 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs2.10 from Rs2.02 in the same period a year ago.