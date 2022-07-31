Dollar woes

LAHORE: Though the central bank is managing the decline in foreign exchange reserves, the method of delaying letters of credit has slowed down growth and productivity. Instead, the bank should promptly provide dollars for essential imports only.

Import of fuels and wheat are not the only essential items. Industrial and pharmaceutical materials are also essential. The employability in the industrial sector is linked to availability of imported raw materials.

We have already seen automakers closing their units for a few weeks a month. Auto sector however is not a major job provider including its vendors.

Most of the jobs in the auto sector are in repairs and those will not be disturbed. Textile exporters are dependent on dyes and some accessories needed in export garments.

Any disruption or delay in their delivery would disrupt their supply chain and orders would be delayed or cancelled. The import of accessories must be given priority over other items. Pakistan cannot bear the disruption of exports at this time when foreign exchange is badly needed.

Textile is the largest provider of employment in the country. Disruption in the textile supply chain might result in closure of many knitwear and garmenting units that are mostly small and medium enterprises. These enterprises provide over 80 percent of the total employment in the textile sector.

Withholding the letters of credit of coal would disrupt the operations of the cement industry. This would impact operations of the construction sector that again is the largest provider of employment in the non-manufacturing sector.

This disruption would impact the operations of over 40 industries linked with the construction sector. Our planners and institutions must take care in streamlining the imports from the available foreign exchange.

Pakistan has been lucky to avoid default till now. Low reserves are impacting the potential of our growth. Imports are being managed because of low reserves. The reserves would soar after the approval of the IMF tranche.

Subsequent expected inflows would give the central bank the strength to accelerate growth through prudent permission of productive imports. Pakistan is rapidly losing the strength of its currency due to delay in approval of the IMF tranche by its board.

The approval by the IMF board, after a country reaches staff level agreement is usually a formality, but an IMF spokesperson has created uncertainty by stating that the IMF board meeting is not scheduled before three weeks.

Moreover, he said the IMF board is not bound to approve the staff level agreement. Then what was the purpose of the IMF staff to engage with the Pakistani government for months and ensure that all IMF conditions were complied with?

The uncertainty thus created is playing havoc with our economy. Importers are keen to open letters of credit at the earliest in view of ever declining rupee.

This has created increased demand for dollars than normal. Foreign buyers are asking for discounts from exporters in view of steep decline in rupee value.

The demand is unjustified, but it is a reality. The government should curtail pleasure trips even if it denies them foreign exchange. The tickets they purchase are usually from foreign airlines, which are paid by the state in foreign exchange.