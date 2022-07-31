Exports to US surge 35pc to reach $9bn in FY22: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said that exports to the United States have marked an annual growth of 35 percent to reach $9 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.

The volume of the exports in the fiscal year 2020-21 was $7 billion, an embassy press release stated.

In 2021-22, imports from the United States were $3 billion, compared to previous year’s $2.4 billion, boosting the total Pakistan-US trade volume to $12 billion, compared to last year’s of nearly $9.5 billion.

“We have a big trade surplus with the US,” the ambassador remarked in the release. The impressive growth of Pakistani exports to the United States, he said, was a trendsetter for the country's other export destinations around the world.

He was of the view that if the exports continued to grow at the rate of 35 percent per year, in next three years overall Pakistan-US trade volume would cross $20 billion, which would still be a modest goal given the immense potential between the two markets.

The impressive numbers of Pakistani exports in the US market, the ambassador said, should boost confidence in domestic markets and amongst foreign investors.

Besides, he added, the growth of overall exports should contribute to the stability in the country’s economy and assuage fears being stoked. “What we need the most is market confidence,” he emphasized.

Out of the total volume of $9 billion in Pakistani exports, goods constitute $6.8 billion while the component of services, including exports of IT is $2.2 billion, according to the press release. IT products exported to the US stood at around $1.4 billion. The IT exports of June 2022 have yet to be included.

In past one year, Pakistan-based tech startups have earned around $800 million out of which 60 percent has been funded by US-based Venture Capital firms primarily in San Francisco, the release said.

Top American Venture Capital firms like Kleiner Perkins, Tiger Global and Sequia have started supporting Pakistan’s successful startups at the pre-seed, seed and incubation stages.

Ambassador Masood Khan said in past few months, Pakistan and the United States have been engaged to promote trade and investment between the two countries as well as to enhance cooperation in the health, agriculture, and tech sectors.

The emphasis was on connectivity and productivity as well as tangible results, he said, adding that early dividends would be forthcoming soon.