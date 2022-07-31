Opportunities galore for investors

In the coming first week of August, market sentiment will be guided by the ongoing quarterly results and political risks though the recent market's fall creates potential bargains for investors.

Pakistan stocks closed slightly positive in the outgoing week despite political uncertainty and massive rupee depreciation, which have prompted hopes of positivity in the coming week as well.

Arif Habib Ltd in its weekly analysis report said, “We expect the market to remain positive in the upcoming weeks since valuations have opened up to attractive levels. Moreover, with the ongoing result season, certain sectors and scrips are expected to stay under the limelight.”

Initially, the week had started on a negative note as political and economic uncertainty kept investors on the edge. Moreover, the rupee continued its free fall against the dollar (reaching an all-time low of Rs239.94) amid scepticism over the release of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche.

The market closed at 40,150 points, gaining 73 points (up 0.18 percent) week-on-week. Average volumes clocked in at 150 million shares (down by 8 percent WoW) while average value traded settled at $22 million (up by 3 percent week on week).

Analyst Faisal Irfan at JS Research said political uncertainty and deteriorating macroeconomic indicators kept the market range-bound as benchmark KSE-100 index closed the week on a slightly positive note. “The week started with political noise over elections for CM Punjab as Hamza Shahbaz was appointed the Chief Minister,” he said. “However, later in the light of Supreme Court's ruling, Parvez Elahi was declared CM Punjab.”

Volatility became more evident as the current account deficit climbed up by 39 percent year-on-year during June 2022, to clock in at $2.3 billion. The sentiment turned positive, however, after the finance minister reiterated that all prior actions have been undertaken for the revival of the IMF programme.

Furthermore, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) echoed the finance minister’s statement and rejected claims of default on global payment in near future. In addition to this, Fitch and Moody showed optimism over the disbursement of $1.2 billion from IMF soon. Albeit, S&P Global downgraded Pakistan’s credit outlook from neutral to negative, hence keeping the bourse in check.

Foreign buying continued this week, clocking in at $0.57 million compared to a net buy of $1.64 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in technology ($3 million) and textile ($0.64 million). On the local front, selling was reported by individuals ($2.04 million) followed by insurance companies ($1.78 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from technology (176 points), banks (138 points), E&P (58 points), chemical (37 points) and oil marketing companies (16 points). Stock-wise positive contributors were TRG (132 points), Lotte Chemicals (51 points), Pakistan Oilfield (47 points), Bank Alfalah (46 points) and Habib Bank (30 points).

Sectors which contributed negatively were fertilisers (231 points), automobile assemblers (73 points) and cement (35 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contribution came from Engro Fertilizer (88 points), Engro Corp (84 points), Indus Motor (45 points) and Fauji Fertilizer Company (44 points).

On the economic front, macros deteriorated further as rupee depreciated around 14 percent against the dollar, marking July the worst month in the last five decades. SBP reserves also witnessed a sharp decline of $754 million to $8.6 billion.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the market largely traded within its range during the week as political noise related to the Punjab CM election dominated the news flow and pressure on the rupee (down by 4.8 percent on a WoW) amid payments and ambiguity surrounding external account kept the investors on the side-lines.