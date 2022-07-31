OCAC seeks revision in OMCs’ margins

KARACHI: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Saturday sought Rs8.85 per litre margin on petrol and diesel from August 1, 20222, terming the present margin insufficient to cover the financial costs.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), in a letter to Petroleum Division expressed grave concern regarding approval of standalone revision in dealers’ margin to be effective from August 1, 2022.

“The margins of dealers and OMCs have been revised collectively in the past, not just for the sake of uniformity but because it is understood and appreciated that cost of doing business for OMCs and dealers are aligned and any increase in costs is applicable for both OMCs and dealers,” oil body said in the letter.

OCAC pointed out that OMCs are exposed to additional significant exposures and costs from which the dealers are protected. “Therefore, increasing dealers’ margins on standalone basis is prejudicial and will set an undesirable precedence, this action will further add to the already prevalent imbalance in favor of the dealers.”

Oil body reiterated that OMC margin is insufficient to cover costs that have not yet been included in pricing, as some significant costs that are covered through margin are financing cost of maintaining 20 days stock cover and pipeline deadstock eats up around 70 percent of the current OMCs margin.

“Also, at today’s price turn over tax of 0.5 percent consumes around 30 percent of the OMCs’ margin, thereby significantly diminishing OMCs profitability and delay in berthing of vessels due to port congestion has resulted in demurrages which is also burdening the OMCs margin.”

It pointed out that letter of credit (LC) confirmation charges have increased significantly and have severely impacted OMCs’ profitability as approximately 65 percent of all motor fuels are imported.

Based on the current global and local scenario, OCAC recommended that OMC margin be revised to Rs 8.85 per litre for both PMG and HSD effective August 1, 2022.

“This proposed revision in OMC margin is based on numbers of top five OMCs namely, PSO, SPL, TPPL, APL & GO having market share of around 90 percent.”

The government agreed to upwardly revise the dealer margin on sale of petroleum products after petroleum dealers and the government held the meeting in Karachi in the middle of current month. Economic Coordination Committee gave an approval to Rs7 per litre dealer margins couple of days back.