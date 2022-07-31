CDNS sets target of Rs55bn for Islamic investment in FY23

ISLAMABAD: The National Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has set a target of Rs55 billion for Islamic investment in fiscal year 2022-23 to introduce new products in the market, a senior official told APP on Saturday.

He said the CDNS would enter the Islamic finance market in August 2022, and would now offer Islamic finance to its customers. In that regard, National Savings would work on Islamic Sharia bonds and certificates to give opportunities in Islamic finance to their customers, he said.

CDNS had decided to begin Islamic finance and started implementing its procedural work this month to provide the facility of Islamic finance in the institution.

Under Islamic Sharia-compliance, prize bonds and savings certificates would be issued for investment in accordance with Sharia principles, he added.

The CDNS would provide Islamic investment opportunities to its consumers in an institution like the rest of the private and public sector banks, where Islamic sharia business has now reached 20 percent.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had set a saving target of Rs1.5 trillion for the current financial year to promote savings culture in the country.

CDNS surpassed its annual target in fiscal year 2021-22 and set a historic record of Rs1,250 billion savings till June 30, 2022.For the first time in its history, National Savings crossed Rs1,000 billion fresh deposits and achieved the target of Rs1,250 billion by June 30, 2022.

The CDNS has attained the target of issuing Rs1,250 billion fresh bonds in the last months of current fiscal year 2021-22, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. It had set an annual gross receipt target of Rs980 billion from July 1 to June 30 of the previous fiscal year 2020-21.

CDNS started working to increase new investment opportunities and promote digital investment through many new projects.

In collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, the CDNS was developing digital prize bonds, which would be available through online electronic channels, he said. The centre was also in the process of launching its first mobile app for online purchase and encashment of National Savings Schemes.

The official said that for better and efficient transfer of funds electronically, the CDNS was going to adopt RAAST in the current month for speedy flow of funds through its financial tributaries.

Initially, the CDNS has opened three separate accounts in SBP to avoid/stop direct access to the Non-Food Account-1 for its Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) operations, 1Link Payment, UPI Payment and RAAST payment.