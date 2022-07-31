Hot inflation fuels bets on another jumbo rate hike in August

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is likely to opt for a larger move at its monetary policy meeting next month to quell stubbornly high inflation and ease external account pressures, analysts said on Saturday.

The SBP hiked its benchmark interest by 125 basis points (bps) to 15 percent on July 7. The rates have been hiked by 525bps this year. Since September 2021, the central bank has raised rates by 800bps.

Most analysts interviewed by The News expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise rates by 100-150bps to 16 to 16.5 percent at its upcoming policy review due on August 22.

The SBP is seen ramping up its fight against soaring inflation with a sharper rate hike in the coming review as forecasts indicate price pressure accelerating.

Headline inflation is expected to rise to 25.2 percent in July from 21.3 percent in the previous month.

Inflationary pressures are expected to continue in the coming months as energy tariff adjustment (electricity base tariff hike and gas price revision) is yet to reflect in CPI (consumer price index) numbers, while sharp rupee depreciation would also add to inflationary pressures, said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Pakistan’s economic crisis is deepening with the rupee slumping 14 percent against the dollar alone in July and the central bank’s foreign reserves fell to $8.757 billion—enough for one and a half months of import payments. The current account deficit staggered to $17.4 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30 from $2.8 billion a year ago.

“I think the SBP will raise interest rates by 100-150bps. Direction is the same, but quantum I think would be lesser,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

Rauf said ideally, the interest rates should not increase as inflation is a cost-push push and any interest rate increase would not help in curtailing it. Moreover, the economy is already slowing down due to measures taken earlier by SBP and the government.

“Having said that, much would depend upon how economic indicators shape up before the meeting as SBP has indicated that it would follow data in decision-making,” Rauf said.

Citi forecast

However, Citigroup, in its latest report, expects the SBP to hike the policy rate by 150-200bps to 16.5-17 percent in an attempt to contain demand and protect external stability.

The SBP may tighten monetary policy further as inflation fears continue to rise and the most recent administered price adjustment combined with growing core is anticipated to result in headline inflation averaging about 18-20 percent in FY2023 before declining.

“Despite the IMF funding, it's not clear to what extent this will be sufficient to fully cover the country's external financing requirements. With a basic balance deficit to the tune of about $11-11.5 billion (we estimate a current account deficit of about $13 billion in FY23)- IMF disbursal and some new funding reportedly being unlocked from World Bank, ADB, etc, will help cover part of this,” the report said.

But there is still a lingering gap that will unlikely be filled by capital market access. Thus, for now, the IMF may help Pakistan kick the can down the road, but foreign exchange pressures may persist unless energy prices collapse.

Though IMF staff level agreement was finally reached, with the programme increased and extended marginally, the group expects the staff level agreement to come through after the government unwound energy subsidies with sharp fuel price hikes, plus recent natural gas tariff hikes, and revisions to the originally proposed FY23 budget to add another Rs466 billion in tax measures. Prior to the announcement, SBP had expected the IMF agreement to come “very, very soon”, and the staff level agreement confirmed that the government was able to secure a memorandum of understanding from the provincial governments to support the consolidated fiscal targets.

“The agreement amounts to about SDR894 million ($1.2 billion) in disbursal, which would be higher than the original 7th review amount of SDR687 million but smaller than a combined 7th and 8th review under the original plan, suggesting some spreading out of the remaining loan purchases, with an augmentation of SDR720 million an extension until June 2023, and likely perhaps another 3-4 reviews.” It added.

The group expects that a board approval may come by August, perhaps following prior action related to taxes and the implementation of anti-corruption measures.

However, the resounding victory of the opposition party PTI in the recent election in Punjab could potentially undermine the provincial commitments to the consolidated fiscal targets and increase the onus of the central government to make adjustments in a politically sensitive year, ahead of the 2023 National Election.