Six terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army Havaldar fell as a martyr, here on Friday.

According to ISPR, an operation was conducted by security forces in general area Hoshab, District Kech on 29 July 2022, on information regarding movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech.

Security forces immediately cordoned the area and started search operation to apprehend the terrorists. Once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces.

Heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces. Resultantly, six terrorists were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered.

During the engagement, Havaldar Hidayat Ullah (belonging to Lakki Marwat) embraced shahadat while Naik Mir Muhammad (belonging to Waziristan) was injured.