Way out of instability: Rabbani calls for dialogue among parties, institutions

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the federation needs a healing touch as the conflict between institutions functioning under the 1973 Constitution and the disagreement beyond democratic norms amongst political parties coupled with soft or hard intervention by the ruling elite, has resulted in political, economic and administrative instability.

The people and the state can no longer carry this burden of instability which is eating at the vitals of the economy, he said and added “the federation and it’s people need to breathe, therefore, there is a need of dialogue between political parties and also a need of a dialogue between institutions functioning under the Constitution, 1973, to ensure trichotomy of power envisaged in the Constitution,” he said.

Rabbani said both the dialogues—between political parties and between Institutions—have to be initiated and lead by Parliament.

He said if big business, as the automobile industry cannot sustain the current instability and are reducing production, then small businesses will close down and eventually it will boil down to the plight of the common man and the working class where even one square meal is a luxury.