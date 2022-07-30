Climate finance must be just, inclusive: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said the climate finance must be just and inclusive.

“There is a commitment gap for all societies and a huge fault line between commitments and their actualization, and Pakistan alone needs $101 billion for a smooth energy transition,” the climate change minister said, while speaking at the launch of the Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) programme by DAI Pakistan as the chief guest and keynote speaker. The event was organised to provide a platform for discussing the future roadmap for the programme.

During her keynote speech, Sherry Rehman reiterated the urgent need for equitable and just climate financing to address the current climate crisis.

Highlighting the climate catastrophe she said there have been so many tragic monsoon casualties this month alone in Pakistan, and the weather cannot be in anyone’s control, adding that only our responses can be optimised better.

She said the world, particularly South Asia, is experiencing unprecedented climate events, with Europe and the US experiencing extreme temperatures.

However, those are still ten degrees less than what we have been enduring here, she added. “In terms of global collective action, though, we are all moving at glacial speeds even with the crisis knocking at our doors,” she said.