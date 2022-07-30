Foreign investment govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan is the foremost priority of the government.

He was talking to a delegation of Pak-US Business Forum which called on him here on Friday. The prime minister said the government took difficult decisions to revive economy and save the country from default and contrary to policies of those responsible for chaos and disaster of economy, it was making endeavours for progress of the country.

He said the coalition partners took over the reins of government in difficult times under the policy of state first and politics later. The prime minister said by implementing short-term and long-term planning in power sector, the government will reduce the dependence on imported oil.

“We are making efforts to generate 6000 to 7000 Megawatt power from solar and wind energy projects on priority basis.”

Shehbaz Sharif said the government banned the import of luxury goods as well as reduced unnecessary government expenditures. The delegation appreciated measures taken by the government for provision of facilities to the export industry and special attention to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The delegation comprised President Pak-American Business Forum Riaz Hussain, Secretary General Waqar Khan and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and officials concerned.