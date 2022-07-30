Philippines reports first case of monkeypox

MANILA: The Philippines has detected its first case of monkeypox in a person with a history of overseas travel, officials said on Friday.

The announcement comes within a week of the World Health Organisation declaring the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

Philippine officials did not identify the gender of the person, only saying they were 31 years old and tested positive on Thursday after an RT-PCR test.

"The case had prior travel to countries with documented monkeypox cases," said Beverly Ho, an acting undersecretary for the Department of Health.

"Ten close contacts were recorded, of which three are from the same household. All have been advised to quarantine and are being monitored by the department."

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.