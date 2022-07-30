In a damning report published in The Financial Times, journalist Simon Clark has made some explosive revelations that could have a huge impact on the PTI foreign funding case currently awaiting a verdict. The report says that Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi’s Cayman Islands-incorporated company Wootton Cricket Ltd was allegedly used to bankroll the PTI after receiving funds from companies and individuals, “ including at least GBP2 million from a UAE government minister who is also a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family”. The way the foreign funding case has been delayed has raised questions. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed its investigation in the case, which has been pending since November 2014 and was filed by one of the PTI’s founding members Akbar S Babar, but the verdict has not been announced yet. The government and its coalition partners have been demanding the ECP make its findings public. There is no apparent reason for this delay. Some observers believe it is this case that serves as the main inspiration behind the PTI's relentless attacks on the SCP and the CEC.

The FT report will need to be countered with much more than the usual attacks and troll teams the PTI deploys when it wants to deal with local journalists. The absence of a solid response by the party will just make it seem more suspect. It is worth a reminder that a scrutiny committee constituted by the ECP had uncovered earlier this year that the PTI had disclosed only 12 bank accounts in the foreign funding case, and concealed 53 other bank accounts, hiding an amount of Rs310 million. A party that prides itself for its anti-corruption narrative and claims to be ‘clean’ is certainly not looking too pristine when it comes to the foreign money question. Part of the problem may lie in the response. While Imran Khan has cooly feigned complete ignorance of where exactly the money came from, while conceding the money did indeed come to the PTI, the party's response to the FT report is: Arif Naqvi submitted an affidavit in the ECP that all funding is legal. If he did anything illegal, it’s between Naqvi and the UK authorities. Then they have raised the issue of Naqvi’s $20 million alleged bribe to the Sharif brothers. But this doesn’t sell. How can the PTI and its leader say they have no knowledge of where the funding is coming from just because a Pakistani citizen raised it? Was there no scrutiny of the accounts given? No due diligence, especially when Pakistani law, like many other countries, prohibits funding of political parties by foriegn nationals? This becomes all the more ironic when you think of the past three or so months of the PTI's 'foriegn conspiracy' narrative.

As all this becomes public, the news is obviously highly damaging to Imran Khan, who has used corruption and a fight against it as his main weapon against other parties, literally calling them worse than terrorists because of their 'corruption'. The only way to sift through the information overload is for the ECP to finally announce the foeign funding case verdict and let the chips fall where they may.