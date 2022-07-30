Forgotten insults

Imran Khan once claimed that he would not even appoint Sheikh Rashid as his ‘Chapraasi’. In 2018, Imran appointed Sheikh Rashid as his railways minister. Similarly, Imran once referred to Pervaiz Elahi as the biggest dacoit of Punjab. Recently, Pervaiz Elahi was elected CM Punjab with the support of the PTI. It would seem that, given time, no politician is incapable of redeeming themselves in the eyes of the former PM.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad