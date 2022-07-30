PTI laundromat

The Chaudhrys of Gujrat are among those that personify the political status-quo in Pakistan. However, it would seem we are now supposed to celebrate Pervaiz Elahi's success in Punjab as a victory for ‘tabdeeli’.
Imran Khan has taken the concept of recycling to another level. Anyone who joins or becomes a partner of the PTI in its pursuit of power becomes clean and acceptable. May I suggest that the Sharifs and Bhuttos also consider joining the PTI in order to become clean as per the high moral standards of the ‘tabdeeli’ brigade?
Aqil Sajjad
Tucson, USA
