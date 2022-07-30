 
close
Saturday July 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

PTI laundromat

July 30, 2022

The Chaudhrys of Gujrat are among those that personify the political status-quo in Pakistan. However, it would seem we are now supposed to celebrate Pervaiz Elahi's success in Punjab as a victory for ‘tabdeeli’.

Imran Khan has taken the concept of recycling to another level. Anyone who joins or becomes a partner of the PTI in its pursuit of power becomes clean and acceptable. May I suggest that the Sharifs and Bhuttos also consider joining the PTI in order to become clean as per the high moral standards of the ‘tabdeeli’ brigade?

Aqil Sajjad

Tucson, USA

Comments