Trees and engineers

The condition of our environment is worsening, vindicating the warnings of those organizations that focus on climate change. For example, the current monsoon spell in Pakistan has been particularly intense and destructive. Countless houses have been destroyed and lives have been lost. However, the government continues to neglect civil infrastructure and proper drainage systems.

To prevent such devastating losses in the future, we must appoint the best civil engineers to design infrastructure. Additionally, we should plant as many trees as possible to protect the environment. These measures will prove to be effective in the future.

Zainab Aliahmed

Turbat