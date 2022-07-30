Helping hand

This letter refers to the article ‘Runaway dollar: best solution for privately held dollars’ (July 25, 2022) by Jan Achakzai. There is no doubt that Pakistan is facing an economic crisis. A solution would be for the people to deposit their dollars in the State Bank of Pakistan, so that its reserves can increase. However, they must be given an incentive such as the exemption of their income tax.

In addition, the politicians and those belonging to the elite class should donate a large sum to be collected in a donor account handled by the SBP with the help of NADRA. Developing donor accounts would help in converting black money to white money, allowing Pakistan to avoid IMF aid as well as default.

Zafar H Naqvi

Islamabad