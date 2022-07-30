Music maketh man

Sindh Minister of Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah has announced his department’s intention to recruit more music and arts teachers in Sindh. Though a good initiative, many people are lampooning the decision on social media. Music and art are the sustenance of the soul, embodying a nation’s culture and traditions. Studies have shown that relaxing music may even lower blood pressure and heart rate.

Sindh has an exceptionally rich heritage of folk music and poetry. Through teaching and learning, we can keep our traditions alive. The efforts to recruit more music and arts teachers should be applauded.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah