Young and reckless

Underage driving is a major cause of road accidents. In Pakistan, many teenagers lose their lives by going for reckless joyrides on their motorcycles. Almost every teen biker rides too fast, their feet hardly reach the brakes and they are not experienced riders. This leads to catastrophic accidents.
Underage motorcycling should not be allowed in the country. The traffic police must take all possible measures to discourage and stop teenagers from riding motorcycles. Parents should also refrain from giving motorcycles to their adolescent children.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi
