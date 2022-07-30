Under water

The recent heavy rainfall in Balochistan has caused many problems for the residents. Districts like Lasbela, Kech, Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar have been submerged under flood waters. Many residents had no choice but to evacuate their homes and many people have died across the province.
The lack of resources to cope with heavy rainfall has been an ongoing issue for many years. Yet, authorities have not provided facilities for the people. The damage and destruction ensue and people continue to suffer. The government is requested to take immediate action by providing relief to those affected.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
