Shareholders approve dividend

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shareholders has approved final cash dividend of up to 70 percent and profit after tax of Rs10.99 billion translating into earnings per share of Rs17.32.

The shareholders held their 57th annual general meeting on Friday, where they approved final cash dividend at 50 percent i.e. Rs5.00 per share on the recommendations of the board of directors of SNGPL in addition to 20 percent i.e. Rs2.00 per share interim cash dividend already paid for the period ended December 31, 2020.

They have also reappointed M/s. Yousaf Adil, Chartered Accountants as auditors for FY 2021-22.

SNGPL chairperson Roohi Raees Khan briefed the shareholders about focus of the board since the start of its tenure in July 2020. The top priority remained reduction of UFG losses from 12.32 percent to 8.6 percent (approximately15BCF), she added.

SNGPL remained focused and robust despite existing market challenges including economic and financial and delivered positive and growth oriented results, Khan said.