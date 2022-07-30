PTCL restores disrupted network

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have restored their network that was disrupted by heavy rains and flooding in parts of Balochistan and Sindh, a statement said on Friday.

Torrential rains caused major damage to road and bridge infrastructure in the region, further they also disrupted the network of PTCL Group in both the provinces.

Sindh, especially Karachi and the coastal belt of Balochistan received one of the heaviest monsoon spells in recent past, which resulted in urban flooding, damage to roads and bridges infrastructure, and massive commercial power breakdown.

According to PTCL, its optical fiber cable (OFC) deployed alongside roads and bridges had got swept away at multiple locations.

The northern and central zones of the country were no different where exchanges and network nodes got flooded leading to network outages. Baluchistan’s Makran division was the worst hit, resulting in major damage to road infrastructure, electricity transmission lines, and the PTCL OFC network.