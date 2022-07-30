PTCL restores disrupted network

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have restored their network that was disrupted by heavy rains and flooding in parts of Balochistan and Sindh, a statement said on Friday.
Torrential rains caused major damage to road and bridge infrastructure in the region, further they also disrupted the network of PTCL Group in both the provinces.
Sindh, especially Karachi and the coastal belt of Balochistan received one of the heaviest monsoon spells in recent past, which resulted in urban flooding, damage to roads and bridges infrastructure, and massive commercial power breakdown.
According to PTCL, its optical fiber cable (OFC) deployed alongside roads and bridges had got swept away at multiple locations.
The northern and central zones of the country were no different where exchanges and network nodes got flooded leading to network outages. Baluchistan’s Makran division was the worst hit, resulting in major damage to road infrastructure, electricity transmission lines, and the PTCL OFC network.
LAHORE: Federal Minister of Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood on Friday said the government was...
LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited shareholders has approved final cash dividend of up to 70 percent and...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Friday organised a session on Islamic finance to...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs4,200 per tola on Friday as the rupee showed some recovery...
Brussels: Europe´s economy is proving surprisingly resilient against soaring energy and food prices, data showed...
KARACHI: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association on Friday urged all political leaders and policy-makers to develop a...
Comments