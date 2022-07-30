SBP plans to introduce new products under RDA

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday said it plans to expand product offerings under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) due to growing demand from the non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs).

“Based on NRPs feedback, we are further augmenting RDA products by introducing a complaint management system “Sunwai”, insurance products, pension plans, and Roshan business account in the near future,” said Ali Raza Syed, senior joint director at the SBP in a podcast.

The central bank also said reports of large outflows from RDA is not true.

“The apprehension that there have been large outflows from RDA is very misleading and far from reality,” Syed said. “There have been outflows, however, these were due to the maturity of investments in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) which started in early 2021 and the repatriation of these funds is a key feature of RDA around which the product was designed to garner confidence in the public.”

Another reason for the outflows is an increase in inflation due to which people are accessing their savings to make ends meet. During the last 23 months only $800 million have been repatriated, Syed said.

“RDA has a legal cover under “Foreign Currency Deposit Protection Ordinance 2001” and the State Bank of Pakistan also firmly stands by their RDA initiative. It is here to stay.”

As of June 2022, around 429,364 digital accounts have been opened with an inflow of $4.6 billion out of which $2.9 billion were invested in NPC. The Roshan Apni Car has also been very successful wherein 1,550 cars have been delivered and total financing of R8 billion.

Syed said the total inflows through RDA do not remain in accounts but are invested in augmented RDA products or consumed in Pakistan. Approximately, only $500 million remain in the accounts.