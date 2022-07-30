Telecom firms rally together fearing heavy losses

ISLAMABAD: Declaring a “digital emergency”, Pakistan’s telecom sector has shared a doomsday scenario and argued that its net profit would turn into a deficit by the end of the ongoing calendar year 2022.

The telecom sector would turn from a net profit of $188 million in 2021 to a deficit of $287 million by the end of the calendar years 2022 and 2023 because of the worsening economy.

Even the largest player has been facing liquidity crunch of Rs40 billion to pay back piled up obligations in the wake of higher taxes, interest rate and operational cost, free-falling rupee, payment of license fee in dollars, and inconsistent policies. This was despite making an investment of over $10 billion in Pakistan. “We have been passing through grave challenges and now it is a matter of our survival. The regulator is not allowing the telecom sector to jack up its rates. Average revenue per user (ARPU) has declined significantly and Pakistan has become the lowest. In such a scenario, the telecom sector is heading towards dooms day scenario, and our foreign owners will not allow getting debt for paying obligations and their shareholders,” two top representatives of the sector told a select group of journalists in a briefing on Thursday night.

They were of the view that connectivity became the most important reality in our lives as banks, NADRA, immigration, hospitals, educational institutions, and many other departments required connectivity to run lives smoothly. So there was a need to ascertain whether telecom service was a luxury or a critical sector for our lives.

About rapidly deteriorating financial health of the telecom sector, they argued that out of total earned revenues, almost 74 percent was consumed by the cost. So, after meeting all obligations on all accounts, the sector has been heading towards a saturation point. The telecom sector’s total revenues both in rupee and dollars have shrunk instead of achieving normal growth as total revenue stood at Rs548 billion in 2016 that now touched Rs644 billion. This year, the revenue was projected to go down in rupees as well as in dollars, they added.

They lamented the fact that despite earning in rupees, they had to pay spectrum fee or renewal fee in dollars. Pakistan ranks 233rd out of total 238 countries in ARPU as per the GSMA report. They urged for a stimulus, permission to jack up rates, reduced taxes, repayment obligations in dollar at fixed exchange rate, industrial power tariff from NEPRA and other steps. These measures would spike the revenue of the sector up to Rs1.2 trillion till 2025.

Better regulation was needed by the sector instead of strangulating tactics, such as PTA restrictions on raising rates. They said that there was a perception that the telecom sector was earning lofty profits, but post-2016 the sector has been on a downwards trajectory. At the moment there are four players in the telecom sector, but keeping in view existing revenue versus cost ratio, there would be mergers or closures written on the wall. They also recommended the government to stagger repayment period from 5 to 10 years after fixing the exchange rate on existing players because it would not be possible for them to get more loans to pay back the existing liabilities.